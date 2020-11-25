With the college basketball season officially underway, Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin made an important announcement this week.

Irvin, a two-time cancer survivor, has revealed that he’s not comfortable coaching this season due to medical concerns.

“I’m not comfortable coaching this season because my doctor suggested that it wasn’t the right thing to do for my health,” Irvin told Jeff Goodman of Stadium. “She said it’s not worth the risk based on the current COVID pandemic.”

The reality is COVID-19 cases in the United States are increasing by the day. If Irvin doesn’t feel safe coaching during a pandemic, no one should blame him for stepping away from his duties as the head coach.

BREAKING: Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin won’t coach this season due to COVID concerns, waiting for response from school as season tips off in a matter of hours: https://t.co/rkLeKMayqS — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 25, 2020

Irvin’s doctor sent a letter to Chicago State, saying “Given this high risk state and the rampant prevalence of COVID-19 in the country, I feel that Lance should not be involved in the current basketball season.”

Even though an official decision by the university hasn’t been made yet, Chicago State told Stadium that it is committed to supporting the well-being of all employees. That bodes well for Irvin, who joined the program in 2018.

Prior to becoming the team’s head coach, Irvin had assistant coaching stints with Iowa State, Loyola-Chicago, Missouri, SMU and Texas A&M.

Hopefully we’ll see Irvin back on the sidelines next season.