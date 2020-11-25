The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CBB Coach Announces He Won’t Coach This Season Due To Health Concerns

NCAA basketballs sitting in a ball rack on the court.SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 21: NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court during the shoot-around proipr to the game between the Florida Gators and the Fresno State Bulldogs during the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 21, 2013 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Florida defeated Fresno State 66-49. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

With the college basketball season officially underway, Chicago State head coach Lance Irvin made an important announcement this week.

Irvin, a two-time cancer survivor, has revealed that he’s not comfortable coaching this season due to medical concerns.

“I’m not comfortable coaching this season because my doctor suggested that it wasn’t the right thing to do for my health,” Irvin told Jeff Goodman of Stadium. “She said it’s not worth the risk based on the current COVID pandemic.”

The reality is COVID-19 cases in the United States are increasing by the day. If Irvin doesn’t feel safe coaching during a pandemic, no one should blame him for stepping away from his duties as the head coach.

Irvin’s doctor sent a letter to Chicago State, saying “Given this high risk state and the rampant prevalence of COVID-19 in the country, I feel that Lance should not be involved in the current basketball season.”

Even though an official decision by the university hasn’t been made yet, Chicago State told Stadium that it is committed to supporting the well-being of all employees. That bodes well for Irvin, who joined the program in 2018.

Prior to becoming the team’s head coach, Irvin had assistant coaching stints with Iowa State, Loyola-Chicago, Missouri, SMU and Texas A&M.

Hopefully we’ll see Irvin back on the sidelines next season.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.