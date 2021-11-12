CBB Coach Resigns After Investigation Into His Alleged Use Of Racial Slur

Last week, Seattle University basketball coach Jim Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave. On Thursday evening, Hayford officially resigned from his position.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium recently reported that Hayford repeatedly used a racial slur during last Thursday’s scrimmage. According to the report from Stadium, the majority of Seattle’s basketball team refused to play for Hayford because of that incident.

Shortly after Seattle placed Hayford on paid administrative leave, the school investigated allegations he used a racial slur.

Shaney Fink, the athletic director for Seattle University, released a statement on Hayford’s resignation. He also revealed the school’s top priority moving forward.

“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead the team,” Fink said, via the school’s press release. “The top priority within the Athletic Department is, and always will be, to support the wellbeing and success of our student athletes—in and out of the classroom and in their chosen sport. We are committed to advancing an athletic community that is inclusively excellent. We will take additional steps to ensure any concerns within the program are addressed and that all our student athletes are seen, heard, and supported. As part of our commitment, Seattle University has initiated a review of the climate within the program.”

Seattle coach Jim Hayford has resigned after using a racial slur during a scrimmage. “I have always held the belief that the use of racial slurs has no place in society, despite their origin,” Hayford said in a statement released to @Stadium — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 12, 2021

Hayford also commented on his resignation on Thursday night.

“I have always held the belief that the use of racial slurs has no place in society, despite their origin,” Hayford told Stadium. “However, my recent attempts at curtailing the use of a repugnant word within my own program was misguided and created division among our student-athletes to whom I have apologized. Given the result, and in the best interest of the program.”

Chris Victor has been named Seattle’s interim coach for the immediate future.