CBB Insider Names Two “Likeliest Start Dates” For 2020-21 Season

While college football continues to work on starting their season, details are still being ironed out in college basketball.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, two dates have emerged as the likeliest start dates for the 2020-21 season. Wednesday, November 25th before Thanksgiving is the first, and Friday, December 4th is the second.

The report comes just days after rumors of four potential start dates have begun making the rounds. November 25th and December 4th were both listed, as were November 2nd and November 10th.

All of those proposals would require 3-5 weeks for teams to start reporting for practice. Some would have teams starting as early as mid-October.

But the dates reported by Rothstein would both be several weeks later than teams are used to. Last year’s regular season games started in the first week of November.

Sources: November 25th and December 4th have emerged as the two likeliest start dates to begin the 20-21 college basketball season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 27, 2020

The 2019-20 college basketball season was ended abruptly due to the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. Like a chain of dominoes, conferences ended their basketball tournaments before the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament.

While the United States is still battling the dangerous virus, we have collectively learned better ways of handling it. Schools that were unprepared in March will have to be ready in the fall.

A lot of things have changed since then though. Whatever changes we get to start the next college basketball season will make it unlike what we’re used to.

Will we end up getting a proper 2020-21 college basketball season?