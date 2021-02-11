It’s been nearly two years since NCAA Tournament was last played. Believe it or not, March Madness is finally right around the corner.

The NCAA cancelled last year’s tournament just days before it was supposed to commence. The decision was based out of an abundance of caution in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic in early spring of last year. The NCAA is taking extra precautions this year to ensure the tournament is played while also protecting players and staffs.

We’re just over a month until this year’s tournament commences. CBS has released all the details on when hoops fans will get a first look at the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Save the date, college basketball fans. CBS will air the selection show on Mar. 14 at 6 p.m. ET.

CBS will once again air the Selection Show this year, which is good news for men’s college basketball fans who like the brackets up early. pic.twitter.com/6IdZ2lh87E — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 11, 2021

It’s already been a bizarre year of college hoops. The 2021 NCAA Tournament is bound to be even crazier.

Blue bloods like Duke and Kentucky just aren’t the same teams we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. The Blue Devils and Wildcats aren’t even projected to get into the 2021 NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology. Teams like Kansas and North Carolina are currently projected as lower seeds.

If the 2020-21 season is any indication, expect plenty of major upsets in this year’s March Madness. We’re just grateful the NCAA Tournament will be played at all this year after last year’s circumstances.

Tune into CBS on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 6 p.m. ET to watch this year’s selection show.