CBS College Basketball Analyst Reveals Final Four, Champion Predictions

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Saint Peter's Peacocks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

College basketball is about to make its return, so it's only fitting we take a look at some early predictions for the 2023 Final Four.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports unveiled his predictions for the Final Four this Friday. He has Gonzaga, Kentucky, Houston and Kansas securing their tickets to NRG Stadium.

Palm ultimately has Gonzaga defeating Kentucky in the national championship game.

Gonzaga will be led by Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther. The Bulldogs are also expected to get strong contributions from Malachi Smith and Hunter Sallis this season.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will rely on Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin and Sahvir Wheeler. John Calipari's squad should receive a boost from freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston as well.

Palm isn't the only analyst for CBS sports predicting that Gonzaga will win the national title this season. Gary Parrish has Mark Few's program knocking off North Carolina in the biggest game of the year.

Gonzaga has been the runner-up in the national championship game twice since 2017. Perhaps this is the season where the Bulldogs finally get over the hump.