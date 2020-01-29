The 2019-20 college basketball season is about to head into its final full regular season month. We’re only a month and a half away from the start of March Madness.
It’s been a crazy season so far. There’s been non-stop movement in the top 25 polls, with no one seeming to be capable of holding onto a high ranking.
CBS Sports has updated its daily top 25 ranking heading into Wednesday’s games.
There’s a new addition in the top five: Villanova.
The Wildcats are now 17-3, having won seven straight games. Jay Wright’s team is just a half game out of first place in the Big East.
Here’s CBS’ latest top 10:
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- San Diego State
- Kansas
- Villanova
- Louisville
- Dayton
- Seton Hall
- West Virginia
- Florida State
You can view the full top 25 here.
If the regular season is any indication, we’re in store for a wild NCAA Tournament. Good luck to everyone trying to fill out a bracket this year. It’s probably going to be upsets galore come March.