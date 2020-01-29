The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Mark Few coaching Gonzaga.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during their game against the Baylor Bears in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 2019-20 college basketball season is about to head into its final full regular season month. We’re only a month and a half away from the start of March Madness.

It’s been a crazy season so far. There’s been non-stop movement in the top 25 polls, with no one seeming to be capable of holding onto a high ranking.

CBS Sports has updated its daily top 25 ranking heading into Wednesday’s games.

There’s a new addition in the top five: Villanova.

The Wildcats are now 17-3, having won seven straight games. Jay Wright’s team is just a half game out of first place in the Big East.

Here’s CBS’ latest top 10:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. San Diego State
  4. Kansas
  5. Villanova
  6. Louisville
  7. Dayton
  8. Seton Hall
  9. West Virginia
  10. Florida State

You can view the full top 25 here.

If the regular season is any indication, we’re in store for a wild NCAA Tournament. Good luck to everyone trying to fill out a bracket this year. It’s probably going to be upsets galore come March.


