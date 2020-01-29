The 2019-20 college basketball season is about to head into its final full regular season month. We’re only a month and a half away from the start of March Madness.

It’s been a crazy season so far. There’s been non-stop movement in the top 25 polls, with no one seeming to be capable of holding onto a high ranking.

CBS Sports has updated its daily top 25 ranking heading into Wednesday’s games.

There’s a new addition in the top five: Villanova.

The Wildcats are now 17-3, having won seven straight games. Jay Wright’s team is just a half game out of first place in the Big East.

Here’s CBS’ latest top 10:

Gonzaga Baylor San Diego State Kansas Villanova Louisville Dayton Seton Hall West Virginia Florida State

You can view the full top 25 here.

If the regular season is any indication, we’re in store for a wild NCAA Tournament. Good luck to everyone trying to fill out a bracket this year. It’s probably going to be upsets galore come March.