The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CBS Predicts Four No. 1 Seeds In 2021 NCAA Tournament

Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell celebrate win over Kansas.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 11: Jared Butler #12 and Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears smile as Baylor defeats the Kansas Jayhawks to win the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2020 NCAA Tournament unfortunately didn’t take place this spring, but there’s always next year. CBS analyst Jerry Palm provided an early prediction for the top seeds for March Madness in 2021.

Palm went with a few unique selections, which is certainly fair when you consider the unpredictable nature in college hoops. Interestingly enough, he believes two programs from the Big East will be in contention for top seeds.

What really makes Palm’s predictions for the 2021 NCAA Tournament so intriguing is that blue bloods like Kansas and Kentucky aren’t No. 1 seeds as of now.

Gonzaga is the top overall seed in this latest projection from Palm, which shouldn’t surprise many people. Mark Few always has an experienced team that is capable of making a Final Four run every season.

Here are the top four seeds according to Palm, via CBS Sports:

  • Gonzaga
  • Baylor
  • Villanova
  • Creighton

Three days ago, Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander declared for the NBA Draft. He still has the option to return to school for his senior season.

Baylor might have the most firepower out of any team in the country. Jared Butler should only get better with another year under his belt, and who knows, he could turn into a Player of the Year candidate.

Do you agree with Palm’s top four seeds?

Reader Interactions


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.