The 2020 NCAA Tournament unfortunately didn’t take place this spring, but there’s always next year. CBS analyst Jerry Palm provided an early prediction for the top seeds for March Madness in 2021.

Palm went with a few unique selections, which is certainly fair when you consider the unpredictable nature in college hoops. Interestingly enough, he believes two programs from the Big East will be in contention for top seeds.

What really makes Palm’s predictions for the 2021 NCAA Tournament so intriguing is that blue bloods like Kansas and Kentucky aren’t No. 1 seeds as of now.

Gonzaga is the top overall seed in this latest projection from Palm, which shouldn’t surprise many people. Mark Few always has an experienced team that is capable of making a Final Four run every season.

Here are the top four seeds according to Palm, via CBS Sports:

Gonzaga

Baylor

Villanova

Creighton

Three days ago, Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander declared for the NBA Draft. He still has the option to return to school for his senior season.

Baylor might have the most firepower out of any team in the country. Jared Butler should only get better with another year under his belt, and who knows, he could turn into a Player of the Year candidate.

Do you agree with Palm’s top four seeds?