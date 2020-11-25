The Spun

CBS Releases First College Basketball Top 25 Of 2020-21 Season

Gonzaga Bulldogs shoot a free throw at home in 2019.SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 21: Admon Gilder Jr. #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs takes a free throw against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 21, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeats Eastern Washington 112-77. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

College basketball season is here. For the first time since coronavirus shut everything down in March, there will be games played.

The preseason AP and Coaches polls have been released. This morning, CBS dropped its first “Top 25 And 1” of the 2020-21 season.

Gary Parrish handles CBS’ rankings. He adjusts them regularly, and while they often have a resemblance to the official polls, they are uniquely his.

Heading into opening day, Parrish’s initial top 10 can be seen below:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Virginia
  5. Iowa
  6. Illinois
  7. Kansas
  8. Duke
  9. Creighton
  10. Wisconsin

You can check out the first “Top 25 And 1” here. The rankings will update on a daily basis.

The 2020-21 college basketball season is going to be a rollercoaster ride. There’s already been countless cancellations and scheduling adjustments due to COVID-19, and that will no doubt be the norm over the next few months.

Here’s hoping we’re able to somehow make it through the regular season and into March. A second-straight year without conference tournaments and “The Big Dance” would be brutal.


