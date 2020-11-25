CBS Releases First College Basketball Top 25 Of 2020-21 Season

College basketball season is here. For the first time since coronavirus shut everything down in March, there will be games played.

The preseason AP and Coaches polls have been released. This morning, CBS dropped its first “Top 25 And 1” of the 2020-21 season.

Gary Parrish handles CBS’ rankings. He adjusts them regularly, and while they often have a resemblance to the official polls, they are uniquely his.

Heading into opening day, Parrish’s initial top 10 can be seen below:

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Virginia Iowa Illinois Kansas Duke Creighton Wisconsin

You can check out the first “Top 25 And 1” here. The rankings will update on a daily basis.

The 2020-21 college basketball season is going to be a rollercoaster ride. There’s already been countless cancellations and scheduling adjustments due to COVID-19, and that will no doubt be the norm over the next few months.

Here’s hoping we’re able to somehow make it through the regular season and into March. A second-straight year without conference tournaments and “The Big Dance” would be brutal.