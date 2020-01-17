CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

The Spun

Heading into the weekend, CBS Sports has updated its “Top 25 And 1” rankings after some surprising Wednesday results.

Gary Parrish handles the “Top 25 And 1″ and he’s moved Oregon and San Diego State up one spot each in the top five, with Kansas jumping from No. 7 to No. 5. The reason for these changes was Auburn, Parrish’s previous No. 3 team, lost to Alabama last night.

As for the rest of Parrish’s new top 10, you can see it below:

  1. Butler
  2. Baylor
  3. Oregon
  4. San Diego State
  5. Kansas
  6. Butler
  7. Auburn
  8. Florida State
  9. Duke
  10. Louisville

Outside the top 10, Seton Hall jumped up a few spots after beating Butler on the road–though the Bulldogs curiously stayed at No. 6. Kentucky took a big fall after losing to South Carolina, dropping 10 spots to No. 23.

Arkansas, meanwhile, made its debut at the No. 26 position.

You can see the full CBS “Top 25 And 1” here.


