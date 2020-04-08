CBS Releases New Preseason College Basketball Top 25 Poll

College basketball season came to an unfortunate early ending, but the offseason has gotten off to a fast start.

All over the country, players are entering the transfer portal or picking new destinations. Prospects are announcing whether they will enter the NBA Draft or not, and the last wave of 2020 recruits are committing to schools.

As a result of these constant changes, any early preseason top 25 lists for next year must be tinkered with often. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish just updated his “Top 25 And 1” today.

The top five remains unchanged, but Duke has fallen from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing Cassius Stanley to the draft. As a result, Virginia, Houston, Iowa and Kansas all moved up a spot.

As of now, the early preseason top 10 for CBS Sports is as follows.

Gonzaga Kentucky Creighton Baylor Villanova Virginia Houston Iowa Kansas Duke

You can view CBS Sports’ updated “Top 25 And 1” here.

Over the next few months, the frenzied pace of the college hoops offseason will continue. Making things even crazier is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put recruiting and any kind of prospect visits on hold.

One thing is for sure though: the 2020-21 season will be the most anticipated one in a while, given how this year came to an untimely conclusion.