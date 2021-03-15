It’s officially time for the NCAA Tournament and everyone is excited, including characters on the soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

CBS released a pretty awesome NCAA Tournament promo featuring characters from the soap opera, The Young and the Restless, on Monday morning.

In the clip, the male character acts like he has big relationship news to share, scaring his partner. Instead, he reveals that he’s been lying about one of his previous NCAA Tournament brackets.

“In 2012, I didn’t have Lehigh over Duke like I told everyone I did,” he says. “I had Duke winning the whole thing, my bracket was in ruins. The Plumlee brothers, they were amazing, what was I supposed to do?”

“Don’t act like you didn’t think Austin Rivers was unstoppable, too.”

Here’s the full clip:

This March on The Young and the Restless pic.twitter.com/93UqDNQhzf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2021

Well done, CBS.

Lehigh, led by C.J. McCollum, upset No. 2 seed Duke in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. It remains one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history?

What upsets are in store for us in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

ESPN’s computer model has already made one upset pick.