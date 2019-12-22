CBS Sports Releases New College Basketball Top 25

This college basketball season has been off the rails. Multiple teams have been ranked No. 1 in the top 25 polls only to be knocked off soon after achieving that feat.

On Saturday, No. 1 Kansas lost to Villanova in a nailbiter. Come tomorrow, there will be a new No. 1 team in the AP and Coaches polls. It will most likely be Gonzaga, who had been ranked second on both lists.

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish updated his “Top 25 And 1” rankings today and he’s already made Ohio State, not the Zags, his new No. 1 team. Ohio State notched a victory over Kentucky yesterday.

The Buckeyes had been No. 3 in the last CBS poll, but ended up switching spots with Kansas, which had been No. 1.

Here’s the rest of the CBS Sports top 10:

Ohio State Gonzaga Kansas Louisville Duke Virginia Oregon Memphis Michigan Auburn

You can view the rest of the “Top 25 And 1” here.

As we said, Gonzaga will probably be No. 1 in both major polls tomorrow. But Ohio State might have the best resume in the country right now.

The 11-1 Buckeyes have blown out Villanova, North Carolina and Penn State. They also have wins over Kentucky and Cincinnati.

Chris Holtmann’s crew certainly looks like the team to beat in the Big Ten–and a bona fide Final Four contender–right now.