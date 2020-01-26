CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish has updated his college basketball rankings heading into Sunday’s slate of games. There are a couple of big-time contests taking place today.

No. 17 Maryland is playing at Indiana in a pivotal Big Ten game. Both the Terps and the Hoosiers are 15-4 and fighting for top seeding within the conference.

Outside of the Big Ten, No. 12 Oregon is hosting UCLA and No. 4 San Diego State is playing at UNLV.

Here’s the latest top 10 from CBS:

Gonzaga Baylor San Diego State Kansas Florida State Louisville Villanova Dayton Seton Hall West Virginia

Gonzaga, No. 1 in CBS’ latest top 25, has not lost since a Thanksgiving Week tournament loss to Michigan. The Bulldogs might not lose the rest of the way, either. Mark Few’s team should be favored in all of its remaining contests.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index remains high on Duke. The Blue Devils are No. 1 in the computer model rankings despite losing two of its last three games.

You can view CBS’ full top 25 here.