CBS Updates Its College Hoops Top 25 After Crazy Saturday

The actual college basketball top 25 polls will be released tomorrow, but CBS has already updated its rankings this afternoon.

There are major changes in the “Top 25 And 1” after an eventful Saturday of college hoops. Specifically, Auburn, Butler and Duke are out of the top 10 after suffering their second-straight losses.

Duke fell to Louisville last night after falling to Clemson on Tuesday. Butler, meanwhile, fell to DePaul yesterday after a loss to Seton Hall earlier in the week.

Auburn’s blowout loss to Florida was the Tigers’ second double-digit defeat of the week. They lost to the Gators by 22 after losing to Alabama by 19 on Wednesday.

As a result, the Tigers, Bulldogs and Blue Devils are all out of the top 10. Dayton, Seton Hall and Michigan State are in, while Florida State and Louisville received significant boosts in the top 10.

Here is the current CBS top 10:

Gonzaga Baylor San Diego State Kansas Florida State Louisville Villanova Dayton Seton Hall Michigan State

You can view the entire CBS Sports “Top 25 And 1” here.

The AP and Coaches Polls will be unveiled tomorrow.