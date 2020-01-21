The Spun

CBS Updates Its College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Gonzaga's mascot performing during a game.SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: The Gonzaga Bulldogs mascot performs against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CBS Sports has updated its “Top 25 And 1” rankings ahead of a major night on the hardwood in college basketball.

Tonight, we’ve got Villanova, ranked ninth in the AP Poll, taking on No. 13 Butler. Additionally, No. 3 Kansas will take on Kansas State, with No. 15 Kentucky hosting Georgia and No. 18 Texas Tech traveling to TCU.

Those are just some of the marquee matchups in conference play on Tuesday. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish released his latest “Top 25 And 1” earlier today.

Note: Parrish’s rankings differ slightly from the AP Poll, where Baylor is No. 1 and Kansas ranks third. Parrish also doesn’t have Duke in his top 10.

In fact, here’s a look at Parrish’s current top 10:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. San Diego State
  4. Kansas
  5. Florida State
  6. Louisville
  7. Villanova
  8. Dayton
  9. Seton Hall
  10. Michigan State

You can view all of CBS Sports’ “Top 25 And 1” rankings here.

These rankings are updated a couple of times per week, so we should see some changes when Parrish retools them tomorrow or Thursday.


