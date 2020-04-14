CBS Updates Early Top 25 After Recent Draft Decisions

The college basketball landscape for next season is shifting by the day at this point. Every day there are numerous transfers, commitments and NBA draft decisions.

After the most recent round of NBA draft declarations, CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish update his “Top 25 And 1.” One team took a heavy fall. Kentucky, which had been ranked No. 2, has fallen all the way to No. 9.

Guard Immanuel Quickley announced he was entering the NBA Draft earlier today. He joins Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey as Wildcat backcourt stars to put their names in the draft. Big men E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards could follow suit.

Kentucky’s drop is the rest of the top 10’s gain. Every team that had been ranked 3-through-9 moved up a spot, with Baylor now the No. 2 team in Parrish’s poll.

You can view the full top 10 below:

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Virginia Houston Iowa Kansas Duke Kentucky Creighton

As the offseason rolls along, there will be plenty of changes to the CBS rankings. There are a lot of things that need to happen before we get a true sense of what every team will look like in 2020-21.