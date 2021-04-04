Charles Barkley Had Brutally Honest Comment On Politicians

On Saturday afternoon, Charles Barkley made headlines with a comment about politicians before Baylor and Houston took the court in the Final Four.

Barkley isn’t know for pulling punches and that’s exactly what he didn’t do this weekend. During the CBS broadcast, he opened up on his dislike for politicians – both Republicans and Democrats.

“Man, I think most white people and black people are great people,” he said on the show. “I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power.”

“They divide and conquer,” he continued. “I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats.”

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

“Their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, we all got money, let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other, let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other, let’s scramble the middle class.’ I truly believe that in my heart.”

Barkley is hardly the only one who feels this way. The video has already racked up nearly 200,000 views and over 7,000 likes on Twitter.