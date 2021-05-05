Charles Barkley Has Concern With New College Sports Rule

If there’s a take to be had on college basketball, Charles Barkley is going to have a hot one. And the new name, image and likeness (NIL) rule have inspired yet another hot take from Sir Charles.

Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Barkley argued that NIL may not work and could cause issues because players who aren’t superstars won’t get the same kinds of deals that the stars do. He also believes that only a few players will make a lot of money and doesn’t believe that “everyone” will be making money.

“I’m not sure how this name and likeness thing is going to work,” Barkley said, via 247Sports. “I think it’s gonna cause a lot of issues, because you think about this; I was talking to Bo about this earlier. Bo (Jackson would have made) a lot of money and (sold a lot of) jerseys, he’s probably gonna get a car deal. But what about the big, ugly offensive lineman? Nobody’s gonna be buying their jersey, they’re probably not going to get a car deal. Nobody’s gonna be buying a defensive lineman’s jersey. I think it’s gonna create a lot of resentment among teammates. So, I’m really concerned about the name and likeness thing going forward. And let’s be realistic. All these idiots on television like myself are like, ‘Well, we got to let these players make all this money.’ Let’s be realistic. This notion that every player on these college teams is gonna be making a crapload of money is total crap. There’s a couple of players on every college sport that’s gonna make the money. But this, ‘Everybody’s gonna be making money,’ I don’t agree with that. I really don’t.”

Barkley went on to say that he’s “concerned” with the way the college scholarships are treated. He argued that the free education they get is potentially more valuable to the majority of student-athletes than any money they might make for playing.

“I’m concerned going forward, how it’s going to work, to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “But let me tell you my biggest problem with this whole thing. I hate when people tell kids getting a free education is nothing. We’re only talking about a small percentage of these guys who’s gonna go pro. We’re only talking about a small percentage that’s gonna make money with name and likeness. But my biggest problem with this whole thing is telling young kids, especially young black kids, getting a free education is nothing. I have a big problem with that.”

All of Barkley’s arguments have been debated ad nauseum. Most of them debunked by some who were most the most ardent defenders of his views.

It may take a long time before we see just how much the student-athletes are able to start earning. But right now, we’re getting close to a fairer system than we had before.