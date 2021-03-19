The Spun

Charles Barkley Taking Heat For Comment About Gregg Marshall

The NCAA Tournament is when we get to hear Charles Barkley, who usually discusses the NBA, dish out his opinions on college basketball.

It took until halftime of tonight’s “First Four” game between Wichita State and Drake for Barkley to raise some eyebrows with his comments. It happened when he addressed former Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall.

Marshall resigned from his post at WSU back in November after being accused of abusing former players and assistant coaches. Isaac Brown, who took over as the interim head coach, was recently given the full-time job after a strong season.

On the air tonight, Barkley said he was “a big Gregg Marshall fan” but was unaware of the full details of what happened with the disgraced former coach.

Naturally, Sir Charles got called out for his ignorance on the matter.

This comment isn’t worth Barkley being punished or destroyed for, but it is a little frustrating. We know you don’t cover the sport year-round, but when you’re on the job for a major event like the NCAA Tournament, you have to have a little research in the back pocket.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Barkley did not have that.


