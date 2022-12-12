Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Arrested This Morning

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was reportedly arrested on Monday morning.

Beard was reportedly arrested early Monday morning on charges of assault on a family member.

"University of Texas head men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family member early Monday, Austin police confirm. We are attempting to learn more," Tony Plohetski reported on Monday morning.

Beard, 49, is in his second season leading the Texas men's basketball program.

Beard was reportedly arrested at 4:18 a.m. in Austin for “assault on a family/household member," according to the police records.

Texas, 7-1 on the season, is currently ranked No. 2 in the country. The Longhorns are scheduled to play Rice on Monday night.