Big 10 Coach Named Potential Candidate At Wake Forest

Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program is in need of a new head coach and the Demon Deacons might be looking to the Big Ten to get one.

The ACC program fired Danny Manning earlier this month. The former college basketball star served as the program’s head coach from 2014-20. The Demon Deacons made the NCAA Tournament once during his tenure, appearing in the First Four in 2017.

Wake Forest has been linked to a couple of different candidates. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is reportedly one of them.

Collins is very familiar with the ACC, having played at Duke. He also served as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils from 2000-13 before leaving for the Northwestern job.

Conor O’Neill of the Winstom Salem Journal reported Wake Forest’s potential interest in Collins earlier in the day.

@ConorONeillWSJ tells me the search for the Head Coach at Wake Forest has moved past the initial interviews and he does not believe Steve Forbes or Wes Miller are being considered for the job. Chris Collins of Northwestern is a name being mentioned, among others — Bobby Rader (@BobbyRader525) April 28, 2020

Collins hasn’t had tremendous success at Northwestern, but it’s not an easy job.

The former Duke assistant has gone 109–118 in seven seasons with the Wildcats. He led them to the NCAA Tournament second round in 2017.