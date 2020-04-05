Coach Cal Reacts To Ashton Hagans’ NBA Draft Decision

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari has reacted to Ashton Hagans’ decision on the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hagans, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, officially declared for the NBA Draft this afternoon. He is reportedly expected to stay in the draft.

The Wildcats star averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists per game for Kentucky in 2019-20. He is projected to be a second round pick.

Coach Cal reacted to Hagans’ decision on Twitter.

“He is ready for this. From where he was when he got here two seasons ago to where he is now isn’t even close. He’s a completely different player and he’s built his skills and his confidence to take that next step,” Cal tweeted.

“We know what he can do to change the game defensively and how much better he got offensively, but what’s going to separate him is his competitiveness. That kid is a winner. His competitive spirit drives him and is why I love him. If I’m going to battle, I’m taking Ashton.”

We know what @H23Ash can do to change the game defensively and how much better he got offensively, but what's going to separate him is his competitiveness. That kid is a winner. His competitive spirit drives him and is why I love him. If I'm going to battle, I'm taking Ashton. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 5, 2020

Coach Cal finished with a heartfelt message for his now-former player.

I wish we could have had the opportunity to chase @H23Ash's goals of a championship this season but I'm so proud of who Ashton has become. I'm happy for him and his family and will be behind them the entire way. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 5, 2020

Hagans is the first Kentucky player to officially declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, but he likely won’t be the last.