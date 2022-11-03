Coach K Has Honest Reaction To Not Coaching Basketball

DURHAM, NC - MARCH 08: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 93-81 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 8, 2014 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Mike Krzyzewski has no regrets about retiring.

While promoting the season premiere of his Basketball and Beyond with Coach K show on SiriusXM, the legendary Duke leader told Dave Sims that he doesn't miss coaching.

When Sims asked if it took time to accept the end of his decorated career, Coach K said that peace was "immediate."

"If I had doubts, I wouldn't have done it," Krzyzewski said. "And so I was sure, and I'm still sure."

Coach K said Jon Scheyer has done a "great job" in his place before pinpointing the key to a joyful retirement.

"That transition can be tough if you don't have other things," he said. "You have to have something."

The radio show is presumably one of those interests fueling Coach K away from the sidelines. On Wednesday, SiriusXM announced a multi-year extension for him to continue hosting his Basketball and Beyond Show, which started in 2005.

"This will be the first fall in nearly 50 years that I’m not on the sidelines, and I’m so pleased to extend my long relationship with SiriusXM and continue hosting Basketball and Beyond," Krzyzewski said in the statement. "Having the creative freedom to do a really unique show has been incredibly important and rewarding to me. I can be a part of the national conversation on basketball, while also exploring interesting topics with a variety of guests who make an impact far beyond the basketball court."

The newest episode, featuring fellow retired coaching great Jay Wright, airs Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.