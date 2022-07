NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on from the sideline in the in the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski appears to be enjoying his retirement.

Over the weekend, a video of Coach K playing the slots went viral on social media.

Hey, let the legendary college basketball head coach play his slots in peace, OK?

College basketball fans still managed to have some fun with the video, though.

Best of luck with the slots, Coach K.