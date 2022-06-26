Coach K Reveals His Plan: College Basketball World Surprised

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

We won't be seeing Coach K on the sideline of Duke basketball games in 2022-23.

We won't be seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium at all, actually.

The legendary college basketball coach told Jon Rothstein that he doesn't plan on attending any home games next season. He doesn't want to be a distraction for new head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

The college basketball world is surprised, though not everyone is buying the plan.

UNC fans, meanwhile, are enjoying it.

"Coach K really went out sad and I'm enjoying every minute of it," one fan tweeted.

"Hahahahahahaha this man is still so salty about how he went out," another fan tweeted.

Coach K explained his reasoning in an interview with Rothstein this week.

Do you believe him?