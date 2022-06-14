NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Michael Savarino #30 of the Duke Blue Devils is presented with an award during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Savarino is following his famous grandfather out of Duke University.

The guard entered the transfer portal shortly after Mike Krzyzewski concluded his 42nd and final season and the Blue Devils' head coach. On Monday night, Savarino announced his commitment to play for NYU.

Duke fans took to Twitter to wish Savarino luck in his next chapter.

Savarino didn't get extra playing time because of his family connection. He played just four minutes during his second year and scored 12 points (all on three-pointers) in 11 games last season.

"Duke University means more to me than I could ever express," Savarino wrote on Instagram when announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal. "It has always been my dream to play basketball for my grandfather at this special place. This experience has been more impactful thank I could have ever imagined."

NYU's basketball program obviously can't match Duke's prestige. The Violets went 14-11 with a 4-10 record in University Athletic Association conference play during the 2021-22 season. Savarino will go from the Final Four to a Division III squad that was disbanded due to budget cuts when Coach K began coaching for Duke in 1980.

That should lead to more playing time and less pressure away from Krzyzewski's legendary shadow.