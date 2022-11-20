College Basketball Assistant Coach Collapsed Before Game Sunday

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A longtime UConn assistant basketball coach got carted off the court before Sunday's game against NC State.

Per the Hartford Courant, women's associate coach Chris Dailey vomited and fell to the floor after the national anthem. She waved to the crowd upon getting taken off the court on a stretcher.

No further update has been provided on her status.

UConn players returned to the locker room, and each team received 10 additional minutes to warm up before the game started at XL Center.

Dailey, 63, has coached on Geno Auriemma's staff since he joined the team in 1985. The former Rutgers player has overseen 11 national champions and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

A Huskies squad playing without Paige Bueckers and Dorka Juhász managed to connect their bearings and start the game on a 9-0 run. No. 5 UConn has a 40-33 lead over No. 10 NC State at halftime.