College Basketball Coach Fired On Sunday In ‘Blindsided’ Move

It is strange to see a college basketball head coach get fired at this point in the calendar, but that’s what just happened to Green Bay’s Linc Darner.

In five seasons at Green Bay, Darner compiled an overall record of 92-80 and was 51-39 in conference play. He led the Phoenix to the 2016 NCAA Tournament and the CBI in 2017 and 2019, with a runner-up finish in the latter year.

A former captain at Purdue, Darner played for the Boilermakers from 1990-94. He then had successful stints at now-defunct Saint Joseph’s College in Indiana and Florida Southern before being hired by Green Bay in 2015.

Additionally, Darner was under contract until 2026, making Green Bay’s decision to dismiss him even more curious on the surface.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, who broke the news, Darner and his staff are “blindsided” by the school’s decision.

Assuming Darner did nothing untoward to earn this fate, it is likely that Green Bay made this move because the school not only has a replacement in mind, but feels that person is guaranteed to say yes.

Otherwise, why get rid of a coach who has been pretty successful for you and is signed for the next half decade? It makes no sense, particularly at the mid-major level.

We should find out what Green Bay’s thinking is depending on how quickly the opening is filled, so stay tuned.