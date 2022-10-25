College Basketball Coach Fired Right Before Season Begins

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A college basketball coach has surprisingly been let go weeks before the 2022-23 season begins.

According to multiple reports, Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello is out.

Zach Braziller of the New York Post first reported the news.

"Steve Masiello is out at Manhattan. Was entering final year of his contract. RaShawn Stores interim coach," he reported.

"Masiello was entering the final year of his contract. Sought an extension. Didn’t happen."

The head coach reportedly had a shaky relationship with the school's athletic department.

"Masiello's contract expired earlier this year. Was told by sources he had a shaky relationship with his AD. The season starts in less than two weeks," Matt Norlander reports.

Manhattan is set to begin its 2022-23 regular season on Nov. 7.