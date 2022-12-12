College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon.

Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening.

As of this morning, Beard remained in jail.

"As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the Travis County Jail in downtown Austin. He has not yet seen a judge for the setting of a bond. The charge he faces is a third degree felony, for which a person faces up to 10 years in prison," Tony Plohetski reported.

Beard was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday.

"University of Texas head men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault on a family member early Monday, Austin police confirm. We are attempting to learn more."

Texas is currently the No. 7 team in the country, according to the AP Poll rankings.