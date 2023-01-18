College Basketball Coach Not Happy With Threats Against Players

DAYTON, OHIO - JANUARY 14: Anthony Grant the head coach of the Dayton Flyers gives instructions to his team against the VCU Rams at UD Arena on January 14, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ohio became the latest U.S. state to legalize sports gambling on Jan. 1. The passed legislation also permits college sports betting.

Dayton men's basketball head basketball coach Anthony Grant began Tuesday's post-game press conference by addressing gamblers who sent hateful messages to his players after Friday's 63-62 loss to TCU.

"There's some laws that have recently been enacted that really, to me - it could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about," Grant said, per The Cincinnati Enquirer's Dave Clark. "And when we have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda, it sickens me.

"They have families. They don't deserve that. Mental health is real. So if you're a Flyer fan, I ask you just to understand what you're dealing with, with young people. Alright? Take a step back, and reevaluate your priorities. And if you can't, we don't need you."

Grant reminded fans that the student-athletes are as young as 18 and "sacrifice quite a bit" to entertain viewers. He also expressed appreciation for the "vast majority" of fans who respect the team.

The Flyers had a 33-19 lead over the Rams at halftime before allowing 44 points in the second half. Dayton responded with a 68-61 win over Davidson on Tuesday night.

Don't bet on sports if you can't accept losing without threatening college students.