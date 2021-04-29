College Basketball Coach Placed On Leave Amid Investigation

College basketball head coach Mark Gottfried may soon lose his job because a potential rules violation.

Gottfried, the current head coach at Cal State Northridge, and his entire staff have been placed on paid administrative leave. The program is investigating potential malpractice.

“Cal State Northridge head coach Mark Gottfried and his staff have been placed on paid administrative leave while there is an internal review into potential rules violations,” wrote college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. It looks like Gottfried is once again in jeopardy of losing his head coaching job. We’ll have to wait for the investigation to conclude to find out further details. Cal State Northridge head coach Mark Gottfried and his staff have been placed on paid administrative leave while there is an internal review into potential rules violations. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 29, 2021 This isn’t the first time Mark Gottfried has been linked to potential recruiting malpractice. It dates back to his time at NC State. It was reported back in 2019 Gottfried was involved in impermissible payments to several former players, one of which being Dennis Smith Jr. According to the report, Gottfried gave Smith’s trainer envelope’s of money to secure his recruitment and commitment.

It looks like Gottfried could once again be facing some trouble here, which isn’t too surprising. What is surprising is the fact that he’s being investigated for rules violations while coaching at Cal State Northridge.

Cal State Northridge will undergo a complete investigation into Gottfried’s practices. If they find malpractice, Gottfried may be out of a job for the second time in five years.