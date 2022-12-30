College Basketball Coach Reportedly Resigns After Leave Of Absence

ATLANTA - MARCH 30: A basketball sits on the floor during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on March 30, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In December, Wofford announced that basketball coach Jay McAuley was taking a leave of absence. Well, it turns out he's leaving the program on a permanent basis.

Wofford announced on Friday that McAuley has resigned.

"Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program," the school said in a statement. "...Wofford basketball is thankful for his service and leadership, and we wish he and his family well in future endeavors."

Jeff Goodman of Stadium said McAuley took a leave of absence after multiple players went to administration and said they didn't want to play for him anymore.

"Players had complained about McAuley practicing too much, per source, and being too tough on them, but this seems like a case of veteran players utilizing their power to get rid of coach," Goodman said.

McAuley had a 19-13 record during the 2021-22 season. Wofford had a 5-4 record this year before he took a leave of absence.

Dwight Perry has been Wofford's interim coach over the past few weeks.