College Basketball Coach Surprisingly Resigns After 1 Season

On Tuesday, the college basketball world was surprised to learn that a head coach resigned after just one season with his respective program.

Jason Shay resigned after coaching East Tennessee State for just one season. He spent several years with the team as an assistant before taking over as head coach after Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest last season.

“After much consultation and deliberation, I have decided it is in the best interest of myself, my family and the ETSU men’s basketball program to no longer continue as the head basketball coach,” Shay said in a news release.

“This past year has been extremely challenging for me in many different ways. It is the right time for a new challenge and an opportunity to reset my personal and professional goals. I want to thank Dr. Noland, Scott Carter and Dr. Sander for the opportunity at ETSU and wish them the best of luck moving forward.”

Shay led East Tennessee State to a 10-5 record in his first 15 games as the team’s head coach. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers struggled down the stretch, going 2-6 over the final eight games of the regular season.

After a 1-1 record in the conference tournament, Shay finished the season with a 13-12 record. Despite finishing above .500 in his first season, he decided – or someone else did – that he wouldn’t be back for another year.

Who will take over as the Buccaneers new coach? We’ll find out in the coming weeks.