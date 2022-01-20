The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events.

The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.

Security eventually ejected the man from the arena.

This afternoon, the University of Wisconsin announced that the man in the video has been banned from attending any future Badgers’ home games.

“We join with @UWBadgers and all #Badgers in condemning the abhorrent anti-Asian actions of an attendee at the Northwestern game this week,” the tweet reads. “We applaud NU for removing him. He is no longer welcome at UW Athletics events – we are barring him from buying tickets on our platform.”

Play stupid (and racist) games, win stupid prizes.

