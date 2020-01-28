College Basketball Game Canceled Due To Coronavirus Threat

The coronavirus scare has made its way to the world of college basketball. A Division I program has reportedly canceled a game due to the threat of the virus on campus.

According to national basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Miami (Ohio) has canceled tonight’s game against Central Michigan. The school has also postponed tomorrow night’s women’s basketball game against Western Michigan.

Miami University is in the process of investigating whether two students who recently traveled to China contracted the virus. One of the students reportedly showed potential symptoms.

Miami University's (Ohio) home game against Central Michigan tonight has been canceled due to a pair of potential coronavirus threats, sources told @Stadium. Schools are being cautious and waiting for tests to return regarding two students who recently returned from China. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 28, 2020

While the new coronavirus has killed at least 100 people in China, the American Center for Disease Control says the threat in the United States remains low.

There have been confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, Singapore, Nepal, Japan and other nations.

The virus may cause “mild to severe” respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, headache and runny nose.