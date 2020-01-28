The Spun

College Basketball Game Canceled Due To Coronavirus Threat

A rack of NCAA basketballs.SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 21: NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court during the shoot-around proipr to the game between the Florida Gators and the Fresno State Bulldogs during the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 21, 2013 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Florida defeated Fresno State 66-49. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The coronavirus scare has made its way to the world of college basketball. A Division I program has reportedly canceled a game due to the threat of the virus on campus.

According to national basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Miami (Ohio) has canceled tonight’s game against Central Michigan. The school has also postponed tomorrow night’s women’s basketball game against Western Michigan.

Miami University is in the process of investigating whether two students who recently traveled to China contracted the virus.  One of the students reportedly showed potential symptoms.

While the new coronavirus has killed at least 100 people in China, the American Center for Disease Control says the threat in the United States remains low.

There have been confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, Singapore, Nepal, Japan and other nations.

The virus may cause “mild to severe” respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, headache and runny nose.


