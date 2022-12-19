College Basketball Game Canceled Due To COVID

ATLANTA - MARCH 30: A basketball sits on the floor during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on March 30, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A men's college basketball game has been canceled due to COVID this week.

Rhode Island announced on Monday that this week's game against Milwaukee has been called off due to an outbreak.

URI announced the decision on Monday afternoon.

Due to a COVID outbreak within the Rhode Island program, Thursday's men's basketball game against Milwaukee has been canceled. The game will not be played this season.



Multiple players and staff members for the Rams have tested positive for COVID. Rhode Island is expected to be able to play its next scheduled game, which is the Atlantic 10 opener at Duquesne on Saturday, Dec. 31



Fans who purchased single-game tickets will be refunded. Those who had tickets through mini-plan packages will have the option for either a refund or an exchange for a future game.

Rhode Island is 4-8 on the season.