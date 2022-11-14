College Basketball Game Canceled Following Shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 28: A general view inside John Paul Jones Arena during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers on February 28, 2013 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Virginia defeated Duke 73-68. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Virginia has announced that its Monday night basketball game has been canceled following the devastating shooting that took place on Sunday night.

Three UVA football players were killed by a former Cavaliers football player in a shooting on Sunday night.

The college football world is mourning the tragic loss on Monday morning.

Virginia's basketball team was set to play against Northern Iowa, but that game has been canceled.

"Virginia's game tonight against Northern Iowa has been cancelled due to the tragic events in Charlottesville, according to an announcement from university president Jim Ryan. Everyone please say a prayer," Jon Rothstein tweeted.

Our thoughts continue to be with the University of Virginia community on Monday morning.

May the three players rest in peace.