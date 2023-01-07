College Basketball Game Postponed After 1 Team Didn't Have Enough Healthy Players

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This Sunday's showdown between No. 5 UConn and DePaul has been postponed. The Big East announced the news on Friday.

UConn doesn't have enough healthy players available for Sunday's game. The conference requires teams to have seven scholarship players available on any given night.

At the moment, the Huskies have only six active players. Paige Bueckers, Ice Brady, Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd are currently banged up.

On Thursday night, Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson suffered injuries against Xavier.

UConn athletic director David Benedict released a statement on this unfortunate situation regarding the women's basketball team.

"At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," Benedict said, via ESPN. "Our women's basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it's unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday's game, it's the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game."

Nika Muhl, Lou Lopez Senechal, Ines Bettencourt, Aubrey Griffin, Dorka Juhasz and Amari DeBerry are the only healthy players on UConn's roster right now.

Despite all these injuries, UConn is 13-2 and has won six straight games.