The 2020 Gavitt Games series between the Big East and Big Ten has officially been canceled, Big East commissioner Val Ackerman confirmed.

It was expected that the annual eight-game crossover series would be scrapped due to COVID-19. Ackerman officially announced at this morning’s Big East Media Day that the event will be canceled.

While not surprising, this news is disappointing for college basketball aficionados. The Gavitt Games routinely feature some of the top teams in the country, and this year would have been no exception.

Out of the Big East, Villanova and Creighton are projected to be among the nation’s elite this season. Meanwhile, the Big Ten has Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin and others.

It has already been widely acknowledged that this year’s college basketball schedule will look vastly different from what we’re used to, particularly the non-conference portion.

The most important thing however is that the season can be played and completed in a safe and responsible manner.

If that happens, fans will deal with the atypical schedule for one season. It beats having March Madness canceled for a second consecutive year.