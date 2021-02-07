College Basketball Head Coach Died In His Sleep This Morning

The college basketball world was dealt a devastating blow this morning when a head coach passed away.

University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley head coach Lew Hill passed away in his sleep this morning, according to a report from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. He was just 56 years old.

“UTRGV head coach Lew Hill passed away this morning, multiple sources confirmed to Stadium. Hill coached last night against Texas Southern, and died this morning in his sleep,” Goodman reported.

Goodman also reported that Hill had battled COVID-19 and other medical issues before he passed away.

“Recently battled COVID, according to multiple sources, and was set to step aside for rest of the season,” Goodman said. “Also had other previous medical issues.”

Hill was in his fifth season as the Vaqeros’ head coach. He served as an assistant under Lon Kruger at UNLV from 2004-11 and then followed Kruger to Oklahoma when he became the head coach of the Sooners. After six years in that role, Hill finally landed a head coaching role at UTRGV.

He led the team to a 20-17 record during the 2018-19 season and took the team to the CIT.

Our thoughts are with the Hill family.