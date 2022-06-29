College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports.

Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland.

Strickland, a native of the Bronx, has experience at the college level, having served as an assistant coach at South Florida from 2014-17. He has also worked under John Calipari in an administrative role at Kentucky and Memphis.

Strickland averaged 13.2 points and 7.3 assists per game over a 17-year NBA career from 1988-2005.

Kellogg took over as head coach at LIU in 2017. He went 74-74 with the program, winning the NEC Tournament and reaching the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

Under Kellogg, the Sharks went 16-14 in 2021-22.