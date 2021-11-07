Report: College Hoops Coach Suspended After Allegations Of Repeated ‘N-Word’ Use

Seattle University men’s basketball coach Jim Hayford has been suspended and placed on administrative leave after alleged repeated use of the “N-Word,” college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports. According to the report, players “refused to play” for Hayford after he used the word during a scrimmage this week.

“Sources said that it wasn’t the first time that Hayford had repeated the word after one of his players said it, and that it also occurred once during the summer,” Goodman reports. On Thursday, Hayford reportedly repeated the word after a Black player used it during the scrimmage.

Hayford reportedly apologized to the team on Friday, but to no avail. Goodman quotes a source who claims that Hayford has created a “hostile environment” at Seattle U.

The 54-year old Hayford, who is White, is set to enter his fifth season with the Redhawks. He went 20-14 in his first season, reaching the CBI Tournament, and earned a CIT bid in 2018-19. The Redhawks missed the postseason completely in each of the last two years.

Hayford arrived at Seattle after a successful run at Eastern Washington. In 2014-15, he guided the Eagles to an NCAA Tournament bid following a 26-9 (14-4) season.

His college basketball coaching career began at Division II Sioux Falls, before taking him to Division III Whitworth, where he reached six NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight in 2010-11.