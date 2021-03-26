College Basketball Player Dies In Tragic Car Accident

On Thursday night, Grand Canyon University confirmed what the basketball world feared.

Grand Canyon basketball star Oscar Frayer was one of three people killed in a car accident earlier this week, the school confirmed in a statement. He was just 23 years old.

According to the statement, Frayer, his sister, Andrea Moore and their friend were killed in the car accident on Tuesday. GCU head coach Bryce Drew released a statement after Frayer’s passing.

“We love O,” Drew said. “He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again.”

Our Lopes family is devastated and heartbroken by the passing of @GCU_MBB student-athlete Oscar Frayer. pic.twitter.com/FEJtNdYrt1 — GCU Lopes (@GCU_Lopes) March 26, 2021

Frayer and the Antelopes had just faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament last weekend. The star swingman made a few incredible plays, including a highlight block against Hawkeyes star Connor McCaffrey.

Frayer finished the game with eight points, five assists, three rebounds and three blocks in an 86-74 loss to the Hawkeyes. It was Grand Canyon’s first NCAA Tournament appearance.

After the game, Frayer tweeted, “I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it’s been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone.”

Our thoughts are with the Frayer family.