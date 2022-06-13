College Basketball Player Reported Missing Following River Accident

SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 21: NCAA basketballs in a rack on the court during the shoot-around proipr to the game between the Florida Gators and the Fresno State Bulldogs during the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 21, 2013 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Florida defeated Fresno State 66-49. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Authorities are reportedly looking for a 21-year-old LSU Eunice basketball player who disappeared in a Boise river.

Everette Jackson got lost in the Payette River after a tubing accident on Saturday, according to WDSU.com.

Jackson's girlfriend says he lost control and was swept away by the current. Search teams are currently unable to enter the water due to heavy rainfall, though there are drones searching the area for any sign off the missing young man.

"The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft," the Gem County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities are focusing their search west of the Washington Street bridge in Emmett.

A native of Raceland, Louisiana, the 6-foot-7 Jackson competed for LSU Eunice during the 2020-21 season.

Our thoughts and prayers are with this friends and family during this time.