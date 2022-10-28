College Basketball Player Suspended For 16 Games After NCAA Violation

TALLAHASSEE, FL - JANUARY 17: Evan Nolte #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers shoots during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center on January 17, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Florida State Seminoles received an update on freshman forward Baba Miller. The university's appeal of his reinstatement has been denied.

As a result, Miller will be required to miss the first 16 games of Florida State's 2022-23 season.

Miller received travel to and from a training camp from his native Spain to the United States. Once he learned about the NCAA's rules, his family repaid the benefits he received.

Nonetheless, the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement denied Florida State's appeal.

Michael Alford, the director of athletics at Florida State, released a statement on the NCAA's decision.

“I am very disappointed with the committee’s decision based on the facts presented,” Alford said. “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment. It’s unfortunate that Baba will have to endure this penalty.”

Miller is on track to make his debut for Florida State on Jan. 11 against Wake Forest.