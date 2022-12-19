College Basketball Player Was Found Dead In His Car

A college basketball player was tragically found dead in his car over the weekend.

Phil Urban, who played college basketball for Post University in Connecticut, was found slouched over in his car late on Saturday evening.

The college basketball player had a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, but pronounced dead.

"The Manalapan native was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Police said they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of the luxury car, which was parked on a trail," the New York Post reports.

According to authorities, the death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Our thoughts are with Phil's friends and family members during this difficult time on Sunday night.