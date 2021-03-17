The Spun

College Basketball Players Get Hashtag Trending At NCAA Tournament

Center court of an NCAA Tournament basketball court.PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: A general view of the court with March Madness signage is seen prior to the start of the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Rhode Island Rams in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NCAA Tournament is set to get underway in less than 24 hours, with the First Four games scheduled to take place on Thursday.

However, before players from around the country take the court, they came together to make a statement off of it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty flooded Twitter timelines as college athletes joined together in a massive virtual movement. Hundreds of tweets appeared, as current and former players shared their stories and tried to raise awareness that the NCAA still does not allow its student-athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness.

Rutgers guard Geo Baker was among those in Indianapolis leading the charge. The Scarlett Knights senior has been outspoken about the NCAA’s treatment of the athletes in the past and used his voice once again on Wednesday.

“The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness,” Baker tweeted. “Someone on music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For ppl who say “an athletic scholarship is enough.” Anything less than equal rights is never enough. I am #NotNCAAProperty.”

But, Baker wasn’t alone. Dozens of other players present in Indianapolis for this year’s NCAA Tournament followed up on his original tweet. Athletes continued to use the hashtag well into Wednesday evening as it gained more and more traction on Twitter.

Long-time college basketball analyst Dick Vitale also issued his support, while sharing an article about the social media movement from the Los Angeles Times.

“The players WILL & should be HEARD / they r sending a LOUD Message – I AGREE with them,” Vitale wrote.

The movement is just the latest display of activism by athletes over the last year. With the country’s excitement for the NCAA Tournament growing, the players used their platforms expertly to draw attention to an issue far more important than sports.

With games tipping off on Thursday, we’ll have to wait and see if players choose to do more with the movement over the next few weeks.


