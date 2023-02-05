College Basketball Program Apologizes For Disgraceful Chant

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 08: A referee holds up a basketball during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament between the Washington State Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Colorado won 73-63. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Colorado State issued an apology after its student section chanted "Russia" at an opposing Ukrainian player.

Fans at Moby Arena directed the chant at Utah State's Max Shulga as he shot free throws late in Saturday's 88-79 win over the Rams. Shulga is from Kyiv, where his family still resides.

Colorado State's athletic department publicly condemned the fans' actions on Twitter.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State," the team's statement said. "This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated a death count of up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers in December.

Shulga's teammate, Steven Ashworth, implored the Mountain West to address the "classless" student section.

Shulga made three of four three throws during the final minute to cement Utah State's third straight victory. The Aggies improved to 19-5 while the Rams fell to 10-14 with their fifth consecutive loss.