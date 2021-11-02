Sports Illustrated Ranked Every Team In College Basketball

We’re a week out from the start of the college basketball season. Numerous major programs tip off that night, including No. 9 Duke against No. 10 Kentucky, to open Mike Krzyzewski’s final season with the Blue Devils.

Others like No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Villanova, No. 5 Texas, and No. 7 Purdue are also in action a week from today.

To mark the occasion, Sports Illustrated has ranked every Division I college hoops program in the country, going from No. 1 all the way down to No. 358. It’s a pretty incredible undertaking.

Gonzaga enters the season atop the Associated Press Top 25, and SI’s Kevin Sweeney and Molly Geary agree. They’re rolling with the Bulldogs as their top team in the country entering the 2021-22 season.

In one week, COLLEGE BASKETBALL IS BACK 😤 From the top 25 to mid-major darlings to the sub-300s, this is the @si_ncaabb preseason ranking of every men's team in the nation: https://t.co/7CsmvTFOKH pic.twitter.com/t5feobKQH7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 2, 2021

“Dominant post scorer Drew Timme and uber-skilled 7′ 1″ freshman Chet Holmgren will be the nation’s best frontcourt tandem,” they write of the top-ranked Zags. “Add senior point guard Andrew Nembhard, and Mark Few’s Bulldogs should spend much of the year atop the polls—as they did last season.”

The rest of the rankings veer quite a bit from the AP Top 25. Here’s Sports Illustrated’s‘s Top 10 entering the season:

Down at 358? The MEAC’s Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Hawks, in their first year under head coach Jason Crafton are still seeking their first NCAA Tournament bid. They reached the NIT back in 1974, making it to the quarterfinals, and participated in the CIT in 2015.

For the full college basketball rankings, head over to Sports Illustrated.